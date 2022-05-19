DAX Tumbles On Inflation, Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks joined a global sell-off on Thursday, as mounting concerns over high inflation and slowing global growth sent investors flocking to the safe haven of the dollar and bonds.

The benchmark DAX was down 266 points, or 1.9 percent, at 13,741 after closing 1.3 percent lower the previous day.

Lender Deutsche Bank fell over 1 percent as Chairman Paul Achleitner leaves after a rocky decade.

Energy company Uniper declined 1.5 percent after saying it will keep importing natural gas from Russia for another decade.

Deutsche Boerse lost almost 3 percent. Handelsblatt reported that public prosecutors in Germany have intensified their investigations into the company's possible involvement in alleged illegal cum-ex transactions.

