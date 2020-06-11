DAX Tumbles On Economic Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of a "long road" to economic recovery and reports started to surface of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Texas on Wednesday reported 2,504 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day total since the pandemic emerged, raising alarms and bringing challenges for residents and the economy.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States passed the two-million mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The benchmark DAX plunged 349 points, or 2.78 percent, to 12,181 after closing 0.7 percent the previous day.

Airline Lufthansa gave up 7.3 percent after confirming that it is planning to axe 22,000 full-time jobs.

Travel and tourism company TUI AG lost 7.3 percent on fears of a further hit to demand.

Lender Commerzbank fell 5 percent and Deutsche Bank declined 4 percent. Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down 3-4 percent.

