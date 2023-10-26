News & Insights

Markets

DAX Tumbles On Disappointing Earnings

October 26, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Thursday, with interest-rate worries and a slew of downbeat earnings denting investor sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was down 187 points, or 1.3 percent, at 14,704 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Lender Commerzbank fell 2.6 percent and peer Deutsche Bank declined 1.6 percent.

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz slumped nearly 6 percent after saying it expects pressure on car sales margins.

Peer BMW tumbled 3.5 percent while Volkswagen gave up 1.5 percent after taking a major hit to its Q3 profit from raw material hedges.

Chip systems manufacturer Aixtron rose about 1 percent after reporting a significant increase in third-quarter net profit and revenue.

Meal-kit maker HelloFresh plummeted almost 11 percent after reporting revenue below expectations for the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.