DAX Tumbles On Covid-19 Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Monday as the U.K. warned about a rapid spread of a new variant of Covid-19. As a result, at least 12 European countries have halted flights from U.K.

In Asia, Queensland authorities are enforcing a new hard border closure to anyone travelling from Greater Sydney. Hong Kong confirmed more than 80 cases today.

South Korea's capital Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays to control spike in infections.

China-U.S. relations continued to worsen and a deadlock on fishing rights in Britain's waters continued to stall negotiations about a Brexit trade deal, further weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark DAX plunged 248 points, or 1.9 percent, to 13,376 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Travel and leisure stocks were among the worst hit. Lufthansa plummeted 4.5 percent and TUI AG plunged as much as 7.4 percent.

United Internet lost over 4 percent after it announced a voluntary public takeover offer for Tele Columbus AG by Equity Management GmbH, a bidding company of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, of 3.25 euros per Tele Columbus share.

