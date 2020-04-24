DAX Tumbles As Virus Worries Return

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday after a potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus reportedly failed in its first randomized clinical trial, raising fresh concerns about economic and human costs.

After the region's leaders failed to agree on a long-term stimulus package, the head of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde warned the region's leaders against doing "too little, too late".

Meanwhile, on the heels of downbeat European purchasing and services managers surveys released Thursday, the German Ifo survey showed today that its business confidence index slid to 74.3 in April from 85.9 points in March, marking the biggest drop on record. "The corona crisis hits the German economy with full force," said Ifo.

The benchmark DAX was down as much as 190 points, or 1.81 percent, at 10,323 after climbing 1 percent on Thursday.

Commerzbank slumped 4.6 percent after S&P cut its credit rating by a notch.

Deutsche Bank plunged 5.4 percent after S&P lowered its outlook to negative from stable.

Airline Lufthansa lost 6.6 percent after warning of a cash crunch.

Utility Uniper rose 0.8 percent after it made a very strong start to the 2020 financial year.

