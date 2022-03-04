Markets

DAX Tumbles As Russian Forces Seize Zaporizhzhia Plant

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Friday amid heightened geopolitical tensions after Russia took control of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

The benchmark DAX fell 263 points, or 1.9 percent, to 13,435 after falling 2.2 percent in the previous session.

Cyclical stocks were among the worst hit, with banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling round 4 percent.

Germany's exports and imports declined unexpectedly in January, data published by Destatis revealed earlier in the day.

Exports were down 2.8 percent month-on-month, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in December. Shipments were expected to climb 1.0 percent.

Likewise, imports decreased 4.2 percent, in contrast to the 4 percent increase a month ago. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 2.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, exports growth slowed to 11.0 percent from 15.5 percent in December. Similarly, growth in imports eased to 25.6 percent from 28.1 percent a month ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular