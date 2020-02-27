DAX Tumbles As Contagion Fears Intensify

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell again on Thursday as coronavirus infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those within the country.

The benchmark DAX fell as much as 297 points, or 2.33 percent, to 12,477 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

TAG Immobilien AG shares fell about 2 percent. The company reported that its fiscal 2019 funds from operations increased 10 percent year-on-year to 160.6 million euros, driven by the significant increase in net rental income and a further year-on-year reduction in financing costs.

Aixtron SE, the provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, slumped 5.4 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit declined 33 percent to 12.2 million euros from 18.2 million euros last year.

Bayer Group AG declined 2.6 percent. The company acknowledged for the first time in its annual report that lawsuits related the controversial weed killer Roundup may force it to sell assets, issue new equity or borrow money at unfavorable terms.

