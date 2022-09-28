Markets

DAX Tumbles As Consumer Confidence Slumps

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with renewed energy concerns and weak consumer confidence data weighing on sentiment.

Germany's consumer sentiment is set to fall again to a fresh record low in October as high inflation amid rising energy prices hit income expectations, and in turn, consumer spending, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The consumer confidence index plunged to -42.5 in October from revised -36.8 in the previous month. The score was also weaker than the economists' forecast of -39.0.

The benchmark DAX fell 193 points, or 1.6 percent, to 11,946 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Lender Commerzbank AG slumped 5 percent after a warning that its third-quarter operating result would be impacted because of additional provisions at Polish subsidiary mBank.

Conglomerate Thyssenkrupp plunged 12 percent after JPMorgan reinstated its coverage of the stock with an "underweight" rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular