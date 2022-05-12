DAX Tumbles After Wall Street Rout

(RTTNews) - German stocks nosedived on Thursday after Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower overnight amid inflation worries and the prospect of rising interest rates.

The benchmark DAX dropped 263 points, or 1.9 percent, to 13,565 after rallying 2.2 percent the previous day.

Commerzbank lost 3.3 percent despite the lender reporting a double-digit percentage growth in its revenues in thee first quarter of 2022.

Automaker BMW fell 1.3 percent on going ex-dividend.

Merck KGaA declined 4 percent. The chemical company predicts higher profit and sales for 2022 after earnings and revenue increased in the first quarter.

Conglomerate Siemens plummeted 6.2 percent after announcing it is leaving Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

