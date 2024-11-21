DAX Tracks European Peers Lower Amidst Mood Of Caution

(RTTNews) - Amidst a cautious sentiment across Europe, the DAX declined close to half a percent on Thursday. The earnings report from NVIDIA, the geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe and worries about a trade war, all weighed on sentiment.

The DAX index that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is currently trading 0.40 percent lower at 19,008.70, versus the previous close of 19,084.80. The day's trading ranged between a high of 19,099.97 and a low of 18,906.44.

In the 40-scrip index, 14 scrips only are trading in the overnight green zone. Qiagen topped with overnight gains of 2.3 percent. Brenntag and Fresenius have both rallied more than 1 percent in the day's trading.

Porsche topped losses with a decline of close to 4 percent. adidas and Commerzbank have both slipped more than 2 percent. BASF followed with a decline of 1.9 percent.

Amidst the Dollar's strength, the EUR/USD pair has slipped 0.15 percent. It is currently trading at 1.0527 after ranging between 1.0555 and 1.0514. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.01 percent to 0.8333. The Japanese yen's strength post comments from the Bank of Japan Governor dragged down the EUR/JPY pair around 0.95 percent to 162.34.

German bond yields have decreased 0.94 percent overnight to 2.3200 percent from 2.3420 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 2.3710 percent and 2.3100 percent in the day's trading.

