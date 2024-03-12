News & Insights

DAX Ticks Higher After Inflation Data

March 12, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Tuesday after final data from Destatis revealed that German inflation eased in February as initially estimated.

The consumer price inflation slowed to 2.5 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January on weaker energy and food prices.

The last time inflation was lower was in June 2021, when it stood at 2.4 percent. Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices or HICP, slowed to 2.7 percent from 3.1 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 45 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,791 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Oracle shares jumped 5.6 percent in Frankfurt after the U.S. company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Porsche fell about 1 percent after the luxury carmaker said it expects lower returns in 2024.

Chemical company Wacker Chemie AG soared nearly 8 percent despite forecasting a slight decline in 2024 sales and earnings.

