DAX Subdued On Brexit Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued in lackluster trade on Tuesday as talks between the U.K. and EU continued to yield little progress and rising coronavirus cases spurred talks of stricter restrictions.

After failing again to narrow their differences on Monday, British and EU leaders are hoping a face-to-face meeting can produce a breakthrough.

As Covid-19 cases continued to rise, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the government might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 13,268 after ending down 0.2 percent on Monday.

Hella shares surged as much as 7.6 percent. The automotive part supplier reported that its preliminary the currency-and portfolio-adjusted sales for the second quarter increased by 4.4 percent to about 1.8 billion euros from last year.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen declined as the euro fluctuated amid continued uncertainty around the Brexit negotiations.

Lender Commerzbank rose 0.7 percent while Deutsche Bank was little changed.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced today that certain major banks and senior banking executives have all been committed to the Federal Court of Australia for trial on criminal cartel charges.

In a statement, the agency noted that Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited, Deutsche Bank AG and six senior banking executives were committed for trial.

