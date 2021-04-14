DAX Subdued In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks struggled for traction on Wednesday amid some disappointment on the vaccine front after the United States of America, South Africa and European Union temporarily stopped the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid jab.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to hold an emergency meeting to discuss J&J's vaccine later today.

The downside, however, was limited after the latest data showed that the pickup in U.S. consumer prices was not swift enough to necessitate a policy change by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark DAX slipped 11 points to 15,223 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

Business software maker SAP surged 4.3 percent after lifting its full-year guidance, citing a sharp rise in new cloud business.

Similarly, plastics group Covestro AG rallied 2.2 percent after raising its earnings and operating cash flow guidance for 2021.

Automotive parts supplier HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA fell 2.5 percent. The company said that its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/2021 rose 10.1 percent from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.