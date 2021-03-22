DAX Subdued In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday, with the turmoil in the Turkish lira and concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the region keeping investors worried.

Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime, Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said in a statement after the lira plunged following an upheaval at the central bank.

German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again and possibly tighten some restrictions amid an upward curve of Covid-19 infections in Europe's biggest economy ahead of Easter holiday break.

The benchmark DAX was down 3 points at 14,617 after losing around 1.1 percent on Friday.

Banks traded mixed. Commerzbank dropped half a percent while Deutsche Bank rose nearly 1 percent.

Travel-stocks were moving lower, with airline Lufthansa falling as much as 4.8 percent. Travel agency firm TUI AG lost 5.6 percent.

Biotechnology company Evotec edged up slightly after entering into a multi-RNA target alliance with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

