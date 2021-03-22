Markets

DAX Subdued In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday, with the turmoil in the Turkish lira and concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the region keeping investors worried.

Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime, Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said in a statement after the lira plunged following an upheaval at the central bank.

German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again and possibly tighten some restrictions amid an upward curve of Covid-19 infections in Europe's biggest economy ahead of Easter holiday break.

The benchmark DAX was down 3 points at 14,617 after losing around 1.1 percent on Friday.

Banks traded mixed. Commerzbank dropped half a percent while Deutsche Bank rose nearly 1 percent.

Travel-stocks were moving lower, with airline Lufthansa falling as much as 4.8 percent. Travel agency firm TUI AG lost 5.6 percent.

Biotechnology company Evotec edged up slightly after entering into a multi-RNA target alliance with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular