DAX Subdued In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged down slightly on Monday, with weak exports data from China and lingering U.S.-China trade worries keeping investors nervous.

Trade anxiety prevailed about top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that a Dec. 15 deadline is still in place to impose a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods.

China's exports shrank for the fourth consecutive month in November, underscoring persistent pressures on manufacturers from the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.

Closer home, Germany's exports expanded unexpectedly, while imports remained flat in October, figures from Destatis revealed.

Exports grew 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in October, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent.

Imports remained unchanged from September, when it advanced 1.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop.

As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 20.6 billion from EUR 19.2 billion in September.

The benchmark DAX was down 17 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,149 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.

