Markets

DAX Subdued As Virus Worries Return To Haunt Markets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Monday as COVID-19 worries returned to haunt markets.

Austria has finally ruled in favor of a mandatory nationwide lockdown for all those unvaccinated against COVID-19, effective today, amid record-level infection rates.

Elsewhere, Germany's coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed.

The benchmark DAX slipped 4 points to 16,089 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.

Nordex fell 2.3 percent. The wind turbines manufacturer reported that its nine-month consolidated net loss narrowed to 103.7 million euros from last year's loss of 107.5 million euros.

Deutsche Post shares were marginally lower. Boeing announced late Sunday that logistics company DHL Express, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, placed a firm order for nine more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular