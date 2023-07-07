News & Insights

Markets

DAX Subdued As Industrial Output Falls

July 07, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were trading lower on Friday amid lingering worries about the impact of rising interest rates on economic growth.

Adding to the gloomy mood, new data showed German industrial production declined more than expected in May,

Industrial production posted a monthly fall of 0.2 percent in May in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in April, according to figures from Destatis. Output was forecast to drop 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 0.7 percent, following a 1.7 percent rise in April.

The benchmark DAX was down 18 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,510 after plunging 2.6 percent the previous day.

The euro was on defensive mode ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.