DAX Subdued Amid Covid-19 Worries

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors monitored vaccine rollouts and coronavirus containment measures.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio that the country will not be able to lift all restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the beginning of February.

The benchmark DAX was down 11 points at 13,914 after ending marginally lower in the previous session.

Deutsche Post AG shares rose over 2 percent. The courier company reported that its fourth-quarter preliminary group EBIT was about 1.960 billion euros, up 56 percent from last year.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group added 1.8 percent. The company announced that it has received a major order for a 518.7 MW wind farm project from Statkraft in Brazil.

