Markets

DAX Struggles For Direction Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Friday as investors awaited the U.S. May payrolls data later in the day for directional cues.

A strong reading may reinforce expectations the Federal Reserve would pare back its massive stimulus program sooner than expected.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,637 after rising 0.2 percent on Thursday.

Lanxess AG shares were little changed. The U.K's Competition and Markets Authority said that it is investigating the proposed acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical LLC by the German specialty chemicals company.

Airline Lufthansa was moving lower as Britain added seven more countries to its "red list" of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England.

In economic releases, German construction sector contracted further in May largely due to the supply chain bottlenecks, survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 44.5 in May from 46.2 in the previous month. This was the lowest reading since February, when the sector was impacted by a bout of severe wintry weather.

There were marked decreases in activity across both the commercial and civil engineering categories. Housing activity continued to show a more resilient trend but was in negative territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular