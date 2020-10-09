DAX Struggles For Direction

(RTTNews) - German stocks were marginally lower on Friday as concerns around rising coronavirus cases across the continent offset revived hopes for stimulus talks in the U.S. Congress.

The World Health Organization reported the largest one-day rise in coronavirus cases of the pandemic so far.

A total of 338,779 cases of the virus were logged around the world on Thursday, driven by an increase in positive tests in Europe, which logged 96,996 cases, the highest one-day total for the region.

The benchmark DAX dropped 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 13,028 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Beaten-down Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were narrowly mixed.

Zalando SE, Europe's online platform for fashion and lifestyle, surged 4 percent after raising its outlook for the 2020 financial year.

Henkel rose about 2 percent. Based on preliminary figures and excluding the impact of currency effect and acquisitions/divestments, the household products giant has recorded third quarter organic sales growth of 3.9 percent.

Infineon Technologies advanced 1.4 percent after chip maker NXP Semiconductors lifted its outlook for the quarter just ended.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.