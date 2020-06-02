Markets

DAX Soars Led By Automakers

(RTTNews) - German stocks soared on Tuesday, with automobile stocks leading the surge after the ministry of economics proposed a $6.2 billion stimulus package aimed at the automobile sector.

Optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery also helped underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark DAX jumped 402 points, or 3.48 percent, to 11,989 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

BMW shares soared 6.4 percent, Daimler surged nearly 10 percent and Volkswagen added 6.2 percent after the government proposed a 5-billion-euro buyer bonus scheme to boost car sales.

Shares of automotive parts manufacturing company Continental AG rallied 6.2 percent.

Flag carrier Lufthansa climbed 6.3 percent. The company's supervisory board approved a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout for the airline.

