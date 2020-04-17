DAX Soars 3% After Positive Data On Coronavirus Drug

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Friday as investors overlooked bleak China growth data and cheered reports suggesting that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.

Most of its patients had "rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms" and were discharged in less than a week, health-care publication STAT News reported, citing a closely watched clinical trial of Gilead's antiviral drug.

Investors also welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy.

The benchmark DAX jumped 311 points, or 3.02 percent, to 10,613 in early trade after closing up 0.2 percent the previous day.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rallied 4-6 percent even as industry data showed Europe car registrations recorded a dramatic drop in March.

Passenger car registrations declined 55.1 percent year-on-year to 567,308 units in the month as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported.

