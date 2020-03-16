DAX Slumps Amid Pandemic Fears

(RTTNews) - German stocks slumped on Monday as Europe became the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of fatalities in Italy shoot up by 368 to 1,809 — more than half of all the fatal cases recorded outside China.

Germany is planning partial border closures, while the French government is considering putting Paris into full lockdown.

Austria banned gatherings of more than five people. The Netherlands ordered its weed-selling coffee shops to shut.

Spain has imposed a 15-day nationwide lockdown, banning its 46 million citizens from all-non-essential movement.

The U.K. government is facing growing calls to take more drastic measures as thirty-five people died after testing positive for coronavirus in the country.

Markets were also reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise move to cut interest rates to nearly zero Sunday and launch a massive quantitative easing program in an emergency move.

The benchmark DAX plunged 663 points, or 7.25 percent, to 8,559 in early trade after gaining 0.8 percent on Friday.

TUI Group shares plummeted 27 percent. The Anglo-German multinational travel and tourism company has decided to suspend the vast majority of all travel operations until further notice, including package travel, cruises and hotel operations.

Wacker Neuson Group lost 6 percent. The company reported that its profit for fiscal year 2019 declined to 88.5 million euros from 144.6 million euros in the prior year.

