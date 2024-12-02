News & Insights

DAX Slips Into Red Ahead Of PMI Data

December 02, 2024 — 03:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly lower on Monday ahead of manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany and the euro area, due out later in the day.

The euro declined versus a strengthening dollar as investors fretted about the latest political developments in France.

France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, led by Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen, is poised to back a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government due to disagreements over budget demands.

The benchmark DAX was down 24 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,602 after rallying 1 percent on Friday.

Delivery Hero SE shares slumped 7 percent. Under pressure from the Spanish authorities and to avoid further legal uncertainties, the food delivery company said that Glovo is moving from a freelance model to an employment model.

