News & Insights

Markets

DAX Slips On Weak Data

June 07, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Wednesday after data showed German industrial output rose less than expected in April.

Industrial production in the eurozone's largest economy rose 0.3 percent on the previous month, missing forecasts for a 0.6 percent rise.

Disappointing trade data from China and hawkish ECB comments also weighed on sentiment, heading into next week's Fed and ECB meetings.

The benchmark DAX was down 51 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,941 after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were seeing modest losses.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were down around 1 percent each.

Stratec SE advanced 1.6 percent. The company further expanded its presence in the United States by acquiring Natech Plastics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.