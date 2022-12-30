DAX Slips On Recession Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks slipped on their last trading day of the year, with concerns about more Fed tightening, China's COVID-inspired uncertainty and the escalating Ukraine conflict weighing on investor sentiment.

Market experts predict that the world economy will face recession next year as a result of the rises in interest rates in response to higher inflation.

Elsewhere, moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak.

The benchmark DAX was down 76 points, or half a percent, at 13,996 after gaining 1.1 percent in the previous session.

Among the prominent decliners, Daimler, Adidas, Deutsche Telekom, E.ON, Siemens and Vonovia fell 1-2 percent.

