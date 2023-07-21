DAX Slips On Rate Hike Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Friday amid fears that central banks may not be done with interest-rate hikes.

The dollar edged lower but was off its 15-month lows after overnight data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, touching the lowest level in two months.

The benchmark DAX was down 78 points, or half a percent, at 16,126 after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

SAP tumbled nearly 5 percent, a day after the business software maker posted cloud revenue growth below analysts' expectations.

Life-sciences group Sartorius AG shed 0.6 percent after posting lower H1 attributable profit.

Delivery Hero SE, an online delivery platform, was down about 1 percent after it announced the acquisition of a 37 percent stake in HungerStation Holding Limited for $297 million.

