DAX Slips On Rate, Growth Concerns

September 26, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Tuesday amid uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's rate hike path and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.

The euro was down for a sixth straight session to hover near a six-month trough against the dollar on concerns of a widening interest rate gap in favor of the U.S.

The benchmark DAX was down 55 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,350 after closing 1 percent lower the previous day.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were down 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively while automaker Renault dropped 1.2 percent.

Nordex, a turbine manufacturer, declined 1.3 percent. The company has received an order from Romania to supply and install five N149/5.X turbines.

The contract also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years.

