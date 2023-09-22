News & Insights

Markets

DAX Slips On Growth Worries

September 22, 2023 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Friday amid concerns that higher interest rates could weigh on global growth.

Survey data released earlier today showed that business activity across Germany fell for the third month in a row in September amid a sustained decline in demand for goods and services.

The HCOB Composite PMI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 46.2 in September from August's 39-month low of 44.6, but came in below forecasts for a score of 47.2.

Services activity decreased fractionally, while manufacturing PMI increased slightly but remained deep in contraction territory, the survey showed.

The benchmark DAX was down 57 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,515 after losing 1.3 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.