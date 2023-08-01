News & Insights

DAX Slips On Growth Worries

August 01, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Tuesday amid growth concerns after a survey showed German manufacturing activity slumped in July.

The headline HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI dropped to 38.8 in the month, marking the lowest reading since May 2020.

The benchmark DAX was down 112 points, or 0.7 percent, at 16,334 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.

DHL owner Deutsche Post slumped 4.4 percent after it reported a fall in Q2 earnings and revenue.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck Holding fell more than 2 percent after incoming orders dropped in the second quarter.

TeamViewer jumped 9 percent after the software company reported strong earnings for the second quarter, thanks to higher revenue and lower financial costs.

Real estate investment manager Patrizia SE dropped half a percent after an announcement that Asoka Woehrmann, its CEO Designate since May, has taken over the position of sole CEO from Wolfgang Egger effective today.

