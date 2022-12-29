Markets

DAX Slips On China COVID Concerns

December 29, 2022 — 04:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday as risks related to a new surge in COVID-19 cases returned to investors' radars.

Several countries have announced measures in an effort to keep infections from spreading beyond China's borders.

In response to surging infections, the United States, Italy, Japan, India and Malaysia announced this week they would increase health measures for travelers from China.

Meanwhile, China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and played down the risk of new variants, saying it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.

The benchmark DAX was down 22 points, or 0.2 percent, at 13,903 after declining half a percent in the previous session.

