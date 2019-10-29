DAX Slips Into Red On Mixed Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and the British parliament rejected a plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to organize a snap election, adding an additional layer of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.

Optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress kept overall losses in check. The benchmark DAX was down 30 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,912 after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.

Lender Commerzbank was little changed after delivering better than expected third-quarter profits.

Healthcare group Fresenius soared 4 percent after its Q3 revenue beat expectations on strong sales in emerging markets.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA jumped more than 5 percent after reporting a rise in quarterly profit and confirming its FY19 view.

Nivea maker Beiersdorf slid half a percent after it reported slower sales growth in the third quarter.

Symrise AG, a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, fell nearly 3 percent and KUKA, a manufacturer of robots and solutions for factory automation, shed 0.8 percent after announcing their earnings results.

