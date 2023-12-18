News & Insights

DAX Slips Into Red Ahead Of Business Confidence Data

December 18, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks slipped into the red on Monday as investors awaited the IFO survey results as well as speeches by ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane and Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel for fresh impetus.

The benchmark DAX was down 52 points, or 0.3 percent, at 16,699 after finishing marginally lower on Friday.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, which made its Frankfurt market debut in July, jumped nearly 3 percent as it reported fourth quarter net income of 4.3 million euros compared to a loss of 1.2 million euros last year. Thyssenkrupp shares fell about 1 percent.

Software AG rose about 2 percent after IBM said it would buy the German firm's enterprise tech business for 2.13 billion euros in cash.

