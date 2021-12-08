DAX Slips In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday after reports that Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group once again defaulted on overdue interest payments. Concerns over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine also weighed on markets after strong gains in the previous session.

The benchmark DAX was down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,792 after rising as much as 2.8 percent the previous day.

Home improvement chain Hornbach surged 6.3 percent after lifting its FY outlook.

Automakers were declining, with Daimler and Volkswagen falling about 1 percent each.

TUI tumbled 4.1 percent after the travel operator posted an annual loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion).

BioNTech, which makes Covid-19 vaccines with Pfizer, lost 3.3 percent after a study showed that the Omicron variant can partially evade protection from two doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Meal-kit company Hellofresh gave up 4.4 percent after saying it expects 2022 earnings below expectations.

Chipmaker Infineon Technologies dropped 3 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.