DAX Slips In Cautious Trade After Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors pondered over the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes.

The minutes showed that Fed officials are committed to keep interest rates high through 2023 to curb "unacceptably high" inflation.

China COVID worries also weighed, with the country reporting 218,019 new weekly COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 1, according to the World Health Organization's weekly report.

The benchmark DAX slipped 29 points, or 0.2 percent, to 14,461 after climbing 2.2 percent in the previous session.

Deutsche Bank gave up 1.7 percent and Infineon Technologies fell over 1 percent while Bayer and Volkswagen were up more than 1 percent each.

On a light day on the economic front, data showed German construction activity saw little improvement towards the end of last year.

