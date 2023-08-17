DAX Slips As Yields Rise After Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Thursday and bond yields across Europe jumped after the release of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on July 25-26.

The minutes showed that Fed officials remain concerned about upside risks to inflation despite signs that pressure from higher prices are easing.

Investors also fretted about the state of China's financial services industry after wealth manager Zhongzhi Enterprise Group said it was facing a liquidity crisis and would have to restructure its debt.

In another development, Fitch Ratings said it may consider rethinking China's A+ sovereign credit rating amid growing economic headwinds to the Asian giant.

The benchmark DAX was down 28 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,761 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

