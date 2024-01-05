DAX Slips As Retail Sales Disappoint

News & Insights

January 05, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Friday as investors awaited euro-zone inflation and U.S. payrolls data for important clues on the economic and rate outlook.

German retail sales fell more than expected in November, denting investor sentiment.

Retail sales decreased 2.5 percent compared with the previous month, wiping out the 1.1 percent gain registered in October, according to the federal statistics office, Destatis. Analysts had expected a 0.1 percent decrease.

Market are looking for a 170,000 increase in the December U.S. nonfarm payrolls and an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent.

The benchmark DAX dropped 84 points, or half a percent, to 16.533 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

