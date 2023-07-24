DAX Slips As PMI Disappoints

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly lower on Monday after a preliminary survey showed German business activity contracted in July, raising the odds of a recession in the second half of the year.

The HCOB German Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 48.3 from 50.6 in June.

This is a bad start to the third quarter and our GDP forecast for the third quarter points to negative growth, said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Investors also awaited rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan this for directional cues.

The benchmark DAX was down 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,157 after losing 0.2 percent on Friday.

