Markets

DAX Slips As Automakers Drag On China Demand Concerns

November 16, 2022 — 03:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday, though the downside remained capped after U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that the blast in Poland may have been caused by a missile fired from Russian territory.

The benchmark DAX slipped 36 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14,342 after gaining half a percent in the previous session.

Siemens Energy jumped 4.7 percent. The company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year and said it expects net loss to reduce in fiscal 2023.

Mercedes Benz Group tumbled 4 percent after slashing prices on two electric car models in China.

Rival BMW lost 2.6 percent and Volkswagen gave up 2.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.