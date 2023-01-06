Markets

DAX Slips Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

January 06, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks slipped into the red on Friday as caution set in ahead of euro zone inflation data due out later in the day.

Germany, France and Italy all reported inflation data earlier this week, showing a further slowdown of prices in the region and bringing hopes of relief to consumers and governments.

Despite signs of easing, inflation in the euro zone remains a long, long way from the ECB's 2 percent target.

The benchmark DAX was down 35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,401 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Hugo Boss shares were little changed after Frasers Group, a British retail, sport and intellectual property group, issued an update regarding its investment in the German luxury fashion brand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.