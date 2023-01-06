DAX Slips Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks slipped into the red on Friday as caution set in ahead of euro zone inflation data due out later in the day.

Germany, France and Italy all reported inflation data earlier this week, showing a further slowdown of prices in the region and bringing hopes of relief to consumers and governments.

Despite signs of easing, inflation in the euro zone remains a long, long way from the ECB's 2 percent target.

The benchmark DAX was down 35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,401 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Hugo Boss shares were little changed after Frasers Group, a British retail, sport and intellectual property group, issued an update regarding its investment in the German luxury fashion brand.

