DAX Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Monday as investors remained focused on the economic risks from the coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections in Germany are growing after the country saw the highest rise in recorded cases of coronavirus on Saturday since late April.

Elsewhere in Italy, new cases in the past week were more than double those registered three weeks ago.

Investors were also reacting to rising U.S.-China tensions and a move by China's central bank to pump cash into its banking system to help lenders manage upcoming government bond sales.

The benchmark DAX was up 21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,922 in cautious trade after declining 0.7 percent on Friday.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were modestly higher while banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were moving lower.

Travel stocks continue to retreat, with airline Lufthansa down 1.7 percent after the United Kingdom added France and other countries to its quarantine list last week.

