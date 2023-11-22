News & Insights

DAX Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

November 22, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday after Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day truce that would see the Palestinian group release dozens of hostages taken on October 7.

Nvidia's outlook beat expectations, though the chipmaker predicted decline in sales to China.

The benchmark DAX was up 43 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,943 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Fresenius Medical Care rose about 2 percent after raising its annual earnings outlook.

Also, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases has resolved a legal dispute with the U.S. government.

Thyssenkrupp jumped over 7 percent. After reporting fiscal 2023 net loss of 2.0 billion euros, the industrial engineering and steel company said it sees profit and higher sales in RY24.

