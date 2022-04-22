DAX Slides On Interest-rate Worries

Markets

RTTNews.com RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank would move swiftly to cool inflation.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey also signaled on Thursday that he believed U.K. interest rates needed to rise further.

The benchmark DAX fell 163 points, or 1.1 percent, to 14,339 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.

SAP lost more than 3 percent after the business software group flagged a 300 million euros ($325.26 million) revenue hit due to its exit from Russia.

Metro AG jumped 4.2 percent. The retailer has increased its outlook for sales and EBITDA for the financial year 2021/22.

TeamViewer, a provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, tumbled 3.3 percent after announcing the appointment of Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer and Board member, effective September 1.

