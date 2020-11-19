DAX Slides On Covid-19 Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. death toll from Covid-19 approached 250,000, raising fears of another round of shutdowns.

Closer home, the World Health Organization said that Europe made up almost half of the world's four million new coronavirus cases last week, with Austria seeing a 30 percent increase in new cases compared to last week.

The benchmark DAX dropped 84 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,119 after rising about half a percent the previous day.

Growth stocks were coming under selling pressure, with banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling around 1 percent.

Ailing conglomerate ThyssenKrupp slumped 6.4 percent as it posted a wider net operating loss in fiscal 2020 and unveiled plans to cut 7,400 jobs over the next three years.

Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, edged up slightly after confirming its 2020 guidance.

Kion Group, a leading provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, plunged 9 percent after announcing a capital increase.

