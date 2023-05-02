News & Insights

Markets

DAX Slides In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Inflation Data

May 02, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX slipping 0.4 percent to 15,866 ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are set to raise rates despite worries of an impending recession.

Investors also digested weak manufacturing data from China and awaited Eurozone inflation data due later in the day for directional cues.

Banks traded mixed after suffering losses at the end of last week. Commerzbank slipped 0.4 percent while Deutsche Bank was up half a percent.

Automakers also traded mixed, with BMW and Volkswagen seeing marginal gains.

Real estate investor Patrizia fell about 1 percent after it appointed Asoka Wöhrmann as new chief executive-designate of the company and Slava Shafir as new chief operating officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.