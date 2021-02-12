Markets

DAX Slides In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving lower on Friday as disappointing U.S. jobless claims data released overnight tempered investor optimism about the economic recovery.

U.S-China tensions also returned to the fore, with U.S. President Joe Biden warning the senators that China will "eat our lunch" if America doesn't "step up" its infrastructure spending.

On the Covid-19 front, Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will enter a five-day stage four lockdown from today midnight to contain the latest outbreak of the virus variant.

The restrictions include barring visitors to the home, wearing masks everywhere and allowing only takeaway service in restaurants.

The benchmark DAX dropped 57 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,983 after climbing 0.8 percent on Thursday.

Automakers were broadly lower, while banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were up 1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

