DAX Slides As Virus Worries Persist

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged down slightly on Thursday as the coronavirus crisis showed no signs of abating, with Italy confirming that it will shut all schools for 10 days.

California declared a state of emergency as a cruise ship was held off the coast over fears of a new outbreak.

Elsewhere in South Korea, total infections stood at 6,088. Japan is to impose two weeks' quarantine on arrivals from its neighbor, while Australia announced an entry ban on foreigners who have recently been in South Korea.

The benchmark DAX was down 40 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,085 after rallying 1.2 percent the previous day.

Vonovia SE, a residential property company, fell over 2 percent after it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Bien-Ries AG.

Henkel lost 2.6 percent. The chemical and consumer goods company said it has identified brands and categories, which will be divested or discontinued by 2021.

Auto supplier Continental plunged 14 percent after it posted a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in 2019.

Science and technology company Merck KGaA rallied 2.3 percent after forecasting "strong" growth core earnings for 2020.

Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss shed 0.8 percent after reporting a fall in FY19 profit.

