DAX Slides As Investors Eye Trade Talks

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained skeptical that this week's U.S.-China trade talks will result in any substantive progress.

The downside, however, remained limited after a surprise rebound in German industrial production in August suggested that the biggest euro area economy may avoid recession.

Industrial production grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, defying expectations for a 0.2 percent fall. The increase was driven by a 0.7 percent growth in industrial production.

Separately, survey results from the think tank Sentix revealed that German investor confidence deteriorated sharply in October to the weakest since July 2009.

The benchmark DAX was down 43 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,055 after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.

Wirecard shares fell 3 percent. The internet technology and financial services provider said it increased its Vision 2025, reflecting organic growth drivers and partnerships such as SoftBank.

