DAX Slides As Growth Worries Deepen

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as global growth worries persisted and investors digested the latest developments on Brexit, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to outline his final Brexit offer to the EU today.

Intensifying protests in Hong Kong and tensions on the Korean Peninsula also remained on investors' radar.

The benchmark DAX was down 114 points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,150 after tumbling 1.3 percent the previous day.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank traded narrowly mixed.

Automakers BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler were down around 1 percent after reports that the United States would introduce fresh tariffs on EU products as soon as this month.

SAP shares fell 1 percent. The software giant has partnered with Indian IT consulting company Infosys for a new strategic program, Innov8, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journeys using SAP digital solutions.

Grenke shares soared 7 percent after the financing firm raised its full-year new business forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.