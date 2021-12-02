Markets

DAX Slides Amid Omicron Fears

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors fretted over the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant and the chances of quicker interest rate hikes in the United States.

The benchmark DAX fell 180 points, or 1.2 percent, to 15,293 after climbing 2.5 percent in the previous session.

Chipmaker Infineon Technologies lost 3 percent after reports that Apple told some of its parts suppliers that demand for iPhone 13 has slowed.

ThyssenKrupp rose half a percent. The industrial engineering and steel production company said in its update that despite persisting Covid-19 related headwinds and other hurdles, it expects a turnaround to profit during the current fiscal.

The Essen-headquartered company aims to report a net income of over 1 billion euros for the fiscal scheduled to end in September 2022, compared with a net loss of 25 million reported for the previous fiscal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular